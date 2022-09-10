BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR)- Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 7959 NW 23rd in Bethany to investigate after four boxes that were found taped together with wires showing.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they said they saw what appeared to be DeWalt boxes that were strapped together.

“When we got there, we didn’t know what was inside of them, but it was it was just peculiar enough that it warranted calling out the bomb squad,” said Aaron Brilbeck, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

“We have obviously a history with the bombing. So we take bombings or any type of a bomb threat extremely seriously,” he added.

Police were originally called after a concerned citizen discovered the boxes.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department also said the boxes appeared to be intentionally placed in an area where there are no security cameras.

“There were some wires hanging out. It just everything about it seemed fishy,” continued Brilbeck in an interview with KFOR Friday.

“We really have to talk with whoever left it there in order to figure out what their motivation was,” he said.



The bomb squad determined three of the boxes were empty and one was stuffed with old clothes.

Brilbeck said they’re still not sure if the incident was a hoax or something more, while adding the department takes situations like these very seriously considering the city’s history with bomb emergencies.

“We’ve got very limited resources as a sheriff’s office. And for our guys to have to go out there and waste their time looking into things [could be] hoaxes. Yeah. That’s a problem,” he continued.

” [But] anything like that in a city like this that is experienced such tragedy, you got to be careful.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office with tips or additional information.