It’s a…Crystal Bridge! Myriad Botanical Gardens offers gender reveal party options

Crystal Bridge lit pink

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Myriad Botanical Gardens is offering a unique way to tell your friends, family and downtown Oklahoma City the gender of your baby.

“This is a safe and really easy way to share this special life event in a beautiful downtown setting.”

Myriad Botanical Gardens in a Facebook post

You can light up the night with your little bundle of joy with the help of the Crystal Bridge at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Gardens officials say their facility staff can keep secrets well too!

Rental fees are done on a sliding scale depending on hours, size of party and other factors.

Crystal Bridge lit blue

For details, contact rentals@myriadgardens.org.

