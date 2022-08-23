OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County deputy’s death has shocked his family, co-workers, and community.

Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz leaves a legacy of hard work, sincerity, and compassion.

“Law enforcement [has] changed in this day in time,” said Former Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor. “It’s a dangerous job. Bobby knew that and ended up losing his life while doing the job he loved.”

Sgt. Swartz was described as a person who had a gift.

Taylor stated Swartz had common sense and could get along with people.

Swartz and Taylor started at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in 1997. Taylor was a captain at the time, and Bobby was a deputy.

“Bobby could defuse most every situation,” said Taylor. “He was an excellent law enforcement officer.”

On Monday afternoon, Swartz and another deputy were struck by gunfire while serving an eviction notice in southwest Oklahoma City.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, where Swartz was pronounced dead.

“In this day and time, you’ve got to be prepared for the worst,” said Taylor. “You’re dealing with people in probably some of the worst times of their lives.”

Word of Swartz’s passing is traveling fast, but the heartbreak is slow to process.

Swartz had a family that loved him and a son who never imagined that he would have to bury his father soon.

“He was a heck of a deputy and a sergeant, a supervisor, and a family man,” said Taylor.

Swartz was Taylor’s deputy for more than a decade.

“I saw him almost every day,” said Taylor. “He was cautious. He was a good deputy. It’s a sad day. It’s a dark day for law enforcement.”