TAMPA, Fla. (KFOR) – Former OU Sooners and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback, Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, say they’re expecting a baby girl in the spring!

Baker and Emily took to social media Monday to make the exciting announcement.

“We’ve been hiding a little something…” said the couple. “But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!”

Images courtesy Baker and Emily Mayfield

Baker and Emily have been married since 2019 and began running a nonprofit together in August 2023.