OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We have a baby warning in Oklahoma City!

As many KFOR viewers know, KFOR meteorologist Emily Sutton has been very open about her battle with infertility and endometriosis.

For more than four years, Emily and her husband, Michael, tried for a little bundle of joy.

In June, she made the announcement we have all been waiting for; that she was pregnant with her first child.

Her due date was set for Nov. 19, but the little one decided to wait it out just a little bit longer.

Emily and Michael welcomed a baby girl, Ginny Scott Zurmehly, to the world on Nov. 27.

Both mommy and baby are doing well, and the new parents are over the moon.

Emily and Ginny

Welcome to the family, Ginny!