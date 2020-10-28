“It’s a losing battle,” The Village working to clear limbs from streets

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – As crews work to restore power across the metro, one local community is already making plans for that storm debris.

City officials with The Village say crews have been working to remove tree limbs from blocked streets. However, new limbs continue to fall.

“It’s a losing battle right now as limbs have been falling on streets that had already been cleared, thereby, re-blocking the streets,” the city posted on Facebook.

Officials say this is shaping up to be one of the worst ice storms in the last 40 years.

Right now, the city is working to hire contractors to remove and dispose of storm debris.

At this point, they say they are still working to determine how much debris there is, and will then work on setting a deadline for residents to have their limbs at the curb.

City crews cannot legally go on private property to remove debris, so residents must get limbs to the curb on their own. Limbs do not have to be cut, bundled, or tied but it will help crews get the mess cleaned up faster.

The ice storm in 2015 cost the city $630,000, but the cost for this storm is likely to exceed that figure.

