“It’s a sharp blow in the gut,” Paroled Oklahoma inmate fights for freedom

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation about taxpayer waste involves convicted felon Tony Burris.

This case involves convicted felon Tony Burris.

Burris pleaded guilty to state and federal charges back in 2002. He admitted to his role in 18 felonies total.

“Tony was a drug dealer, and Tony got caught selling drugs and dealing drugs,” said Burris’ defense attorney, Billy Bock.

Burris was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and 30 years in state prison, to be served concurrently, which means Burris has been serving his sentence in federal prison, and getting credit for time served on his state crimes for the past 20 years.

Last year, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 5-0 to grant parole to Tony Burris on the remainder of his Oklahoma sentence.

“He has served his time,” said Bock. “It’s time to let him go, turn the chapter from one chapter to the next and let him have a new beginning.”

Imagine the shock when a federal case worker informed Burris he would have to go back to prison in Oklahoma to be processed after his release from federal prison.

It would be more state prison time for an inmate already paroled.

“It’s just a sharp blow to the gut,” Burris said by phone. “I feel like after I do all my time, I still can’t get out.”

Does the State of Oklahoma really want Tony Burris back in custody?

