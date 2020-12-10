“It’s as bad as it’s ever been,” Mayor Holt urging residents to continue to take precautions against COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oklahoma, city leaders say they are doing all they can to slow the spread of the virus.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says COVID-19 cases went down in Oklahoma City after his Power 10 initiative, but they went back up after Thanksgiving.

The Power 10, which started on Nov. 19, was for people to take extra precautions against the virus for 10 days.

Mayor Holt says that it seems like many residents heeded the warning, but let their guard down around Thanksgiving.

“Well, it was pretty effective. The data’s in now and you can see how pretty precipitously the cases came down in really just about a seven to 10-day period. After that first announcement of the ‘Power 10,’ it came down about 25% and they were hopefully going to continue heading down, but then Thanksgiving arrived. Despite our best efforts, a lot of people still got together and exposed themselves to the virus and they brought the numbers back up. So now as you and I are talking and some of the data you’re sharing on the state level is reflected here in Oklahoma City, we’re back up to those highest case levels that we had that caused us to urge the ‘Power 10.’ We’re back up at the hospitalizations that caused us to urge the ‘Power 10.’ So, it’s about 1,000 cases a day here in the Oklahoma City metro. About 600 people in our hospitals locally and it’s as bad as it’s ever been. So we continue to remind people that everywhere they go in Oklahoma City, they’re probably going to be exposed to someone if they’re not careful. So keep your distance, wear your masks, wash your hands. Recognize that there’s a lot more people that have it today than maybe did before, so things you did in May or August and you got away with it, you’re probably not going to be so lucky this time. You don’t want to be one of those people who becomes a new case, or who becomes a new hospitalization or worse,” he said.

While the holidays are usually filled with cheer and spending time with loved ones, this Christmas may look a bit different.

With cases climbing, some families are deciding to take precautions. However, others say they plan to still gather with family and friends.

Mayor Holt says he is concerned about cases climbing around Christmas, but says there isn’t much he can do at the city level.

“You have Christmas come and if people didn’t learn their lesson at Thanksgiving, that’s exactly what’s gonna happen. So we’re talking, you know, it’s hard to do much more at the city level from a restrictions standpoint because it’s just hard to manage it or enforce it on a city-by-city basis. And we’ve had those conversations before but it’s certainly possible that we may turn to the people of Oklahoma City and ask for another ‘Power 10’ as we go into the holidays to try and make sure we don’t have an exponential rise from this elevated level that we’re already in.”

LATEST STORIES: