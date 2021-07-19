“It’s atrocious,” Neighborhood outraged after racist graffiti tagged on Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents are voicing their concerns about shocking, racist graffiti left on one southwest Oklahoma City house.

“When I saw this incident down the street, I was totally shocked,” said Babe Janousek.

Janousek lives several doors down from the home in the Wingspread neighborhood, where the N-word and vulgar language were plastered on the garage door and near the front entrance.

The homeowner declined to go on camera but told KFOR the graphic graffiti had been there for a few days.

But residents are wondering why someone would go to this extreme and commit this kind of act.

“People are still ignorant, and they’re bound to do stuff like this. It had to be my neighbor,” said Luis Nguyen. “I was a little bit enraged, if I’m honest.”

“It’s atrocious. Anyone that would destroy anyone’s property, I don’t care what race they are. It’s uncaused for,” said Janousek.

Some neighbors voicing their concerns off-camera but said they would never imagine something like this happening in their neighborhood.

Janousek said it’s a despicable act that will not be tolerated.

“You know racial slurs are unjustified no matter what race you are,” said Janousek. “I would like to see whoever did that be caught and have justice served.”

Oklahoma City police told KFOR they did go to the home but left because nobody wanted to file a police report.