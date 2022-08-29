OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s that time of the year!

Starbucks announced that it is bringing its fall favorites back to menus across the country on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Organizers say the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for its 19th year, combining Starbucks expresso, and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices, it is available hot, iced, or blended.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is made with Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

For the second year in a row, the Apple Crisp Macchiato returns to the menu but is now made with creamy oatmilk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso. It combines layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with a spiced apple drizzle.

If you want a sweet treat, you can order a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone, or Pumpkin Loaf.