OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City family is still without answers as they prepare to bury their 9-year-old child.

“It’s been tragic. Like, it’s been hard,” said Marquethia Barber. “We have no leads; we don’t have nothing. All we got is each other.”

Her nephew, 9-year-old Dumarcus Fuller, Jr., was tragically killed at the beginning of the month.

Dumarcus Fuller Jr., Courtesy: Marquethia Barber Dumarcus Fuller Jr., Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency crews were called to a reported drive-by shooting near S.E. 47th St. and East Ave.

Barber told KFOR Fuller was playing his PS4 inside his father’s home when he was hit by a stray bullet.

“A bullet came through the window, struck him and sadly killed him. Two other people in the home. Thankfully, nobody else was hit,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police are still without any leads on who pulled the trigger, or why. However, they believe it was intentional.

“Not with the 9-year-old specifically that I know of, but we do believe that house was intentionally targeted,” said M.Sgt. Knight. “The house was hit numerous times… We’re trying very hard to locate the people responsible for it, get them off the streets as soon as possible.”

The family says this tragedy has left Fuller’s five younger siblings without their big brother and now Barber is begging that person or persons to turn themselves in.

Courtesy: Marquethia Barber

“Whoever is responsible for this, they really need to come forward and really need to come, you know, clean,” said Barber. “I’m going to keep screaming ‘long live Dumarcus Junior, my baby,’ like he didn’t deserve it…It’s going to be solved, I promise you.”

Fuller will be laid to rest this Saturday.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.