OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The final piece to a multi-million-dollar puzzle has arrived in northwest Oklahoma City.

The 121-foot pedestrian bridge was hoisted over NW Expressway Blvd. overnight.

It will link the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser trails and provide safer passage for walkers, cyclists, and runners across NW Expressway.

“How do people get anywhere?” asked Maureen Mead.

Runners like Mead are just happy to see progress being made.

She’s in town for family and a funeral, but is always looking for a place that is runner-friendly.

“I knew there was a trail around here, so I was like, ‘oh, this is close,'” said Mead. “Then, I got here, and I was like… ‘this is kind of scary.'”

Mead doesn’t have these problems back home in Wisconsin, but says it’s good to see the city taking people’s lives seriously.

She was proud to see the pedestrian bridge hoisted across this busy Northwest Expressway.

“It’s an excellent and much safer way to get [around],” said Mead.

The $5.3 million project has been in the works since the beginning of 2022.

“It’s been well anticipated, and [the bridge has been] sitting there since April,” said Mead.

Several cyclists and runners were seen trying to cross the busy intersection that sees about 30,000 – 50,000 cars daily.

It can be dangerous to cross if you’re not dressed in the proper clothing, but runners like Maureen are just happy to see progress being made.

“I’m hoping for a safe place to run and to be able to see people using it and walking it,” said Mead.

Crews will complete welding, decking, and assembly work over the next few weeks.

As a result, the outside east and westbound lanes of N.W. Expressway will be closed through mid-October.