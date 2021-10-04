“It’s chaos for everybody”: Chandler Public Schools send home students after anonymous person calls in bomb threat

CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – Chandler Public Schools will resume as usual after having to send students home after a person reported a bomb threat on school property Monday morning.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty, an anonymous male called 911 saying there was a bomb in a backpack at the school’s baseball stadium and then abruptly hung up.

Both Chandler Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene.

Bomb sniffing dogs from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were also called in to sweep the area, and both FBI and AFT agents searched surveillance video of the school.

The Lincoln County Sheriff says they didn’t find anything during their investigation and now they’re continuing to try and track down that anonymous caller.

“I actually woke up this morning to a snapchat from my friend saying school was going crazy,” said Chandler resident Cheyenne Sullins, who has a sister who goes to Chandler schools. “For me, it was a scary feeling knowing that she was there wondering if she was safe or not — it was nerve-wracking.”

Sullins says that. to her knowledge, this is the first time she has heard of a threat like this.

“It’s a small, friendly town and [that] doesn’t really happen ever around here,” she said.

Sheriff Dougherty says although he’s pleased with how quickly other agencies responded to help, it was a hectic morning for law enforcement and parents alike.

“It’s chaos for everybody,” he said.

Dougherty says they’re looking into the possibility that the call was about a fake threat.

“[If it was] a student prank or whatever, that’s why they’re reviewing cameras now,” he said. “The call came in, we tried to trace that number back. It’s an internet voiceover IP address or something, and so it’s like going through a wi-fi or something so we don’t have a good ping.”

He says if they do find the person responsible, they could be facing legal ramifications.

“If the investigation shows that it was a prank and we can prove who had done that, we would naturally go to the DA’s office and try and press some types of charges against an individual,” he said.

The superintendent also sent out a statement saying: “Investigation of those responsible will continue and we expect the perpetrator or perpetrators to be identified and prosecuted.”

The superintendent also included if anyone knows anything about this incident to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.