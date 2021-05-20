“It’s definitely the same guys, for sure,” Dispensary owner says burglars caught on camera breaking into Harrah dispensaries stole from her store last week

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Newcastle dispensary owner believes the same four thieves connected to four dispensary burglaries in the Harrah area are responsible for a burglary at her business as well.

“It’s definitely the same guys, for sure,” Michelle Bates, owner of Ground Zero Dispensary in Newcastle, told News 4.

Bates is talking about four thieves caught on camera burglarizing a dispensary in Harrah on Wednesday. Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the same four suspects are connected to three other dispensary burglaries in the area that also happened early Wednesday morning as well.

“They’re wearing the same hoodies,” Bates said.

Bates also caught four thieves on her cameras burglarizing her store last week. They have the same M.O., wearing hoodies and armed with a hammer.

“They threw a hammer through here. They tried with a crow bar, did a lot of damage back there with the crow bar. They couldn’t get in, so they just threw a hammer through the front door,” Bates said.

They shattered the glass on her front door, broke into her safe and stole $14,000 worth of product. She said they even left the hammer behind.

“We’ve only been open since September. So, it really hit us hard,” Bates said.

With so many similar cases in different area, authorities are working to connect the dots.

“We’ve been in contact with other agencies about similar crimes,” Detective Sgt. Kevin Morrissey with Newcastle PD said.

Bates said they’ve now added bars on the front door and windows of the business and added a steel door to the room where the safe is located, along with motion lights and more surveillance cameras out back.

“Devastated. It’s very hard to bounce back from something like this,” said Bates. “Everything we own is in this.” Bates is offering a $500 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.