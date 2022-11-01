LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – For as far as you can see down Charter Oak Road, there are a multitude of potholes and road damage.

Nearby residents say they’ve submitted roughly 100 work orders, claiming not one has been complete.

David Cornforth has lived in the area for 72 years.

“The roads have always been poor, but most people have tried to improve them. Most of the commissioners have tried to grow them. They’ve kind of come up through the years, but the last couple years that went the other way just because of the increased traffic and lack of maintenance,” said Cornforth.

He said it’s gotten to a point where drivers can’t get out.

“If it rains, it’s a challenge. You really need four-wheel drive to get out,” added Cornforth.

He, along with two of his neighbors claim to have submitted about 100 work orders since May/June.

“This fails all of us right here. We just get where we can get in and out,” said Cornforth. “We don’t understand what we need to do. We’re trying. We’re reaching out. We’re talking to the commissioners. We’re doing everything we can and we just get nothing, no response, no help whatsoever.”

News 4 reached out to Logan County Commissioner Marven Goodman last week and he responded:

“We use a formal work order system to schedule repairs to our county transportation infrastructure. To report an issue with a Logan County road or bridge, or to check on a previously reported issue, please encourage your viewers [to] open or check on a work order. We can then place new projects in our work queue, prioritize according to cost, available funding, and number of local residents serviced, sometimes verified by local traffic counts.” Logan County Commissioner Marven Goodman

Goodman was asked about Seward Road that same day, but he said he couldn’t verify the road damage if a “unique work order number” couldn’t be provided.

“Never been offered a number. Never knew we needed number,” stated Cornforth.

None of the neighbors KFOR spoke with had ever received a work order number either.

One of Cornforth’s neighbors called into Logan County Maintenance Tuesday afternoon for an update on his work order.

“Charter Oak and May,” the neighbor told the Logan County representative.

That representative told him she “didn’t have answers on that one.”

He asked if he needed to submit another work order and she told him, “No, I still have that one. It’s on the foreman’s clipboard. I have seen it there.”

The neighbor then asked if he needed his work order number, explaining he was never given one.

She explained one wasn’t ever provided because he didn’t need his work order number.

“I keep track of all the numbers. I don’t think you can go like with the number I’ve put in,” the representative stated, in reference to checking on his work order online.

She also said the work order number isn’t needed because when someone calls in for an update, she’s not looking for the number, she’s looking for the resident’s name and the location reported.

Cornforth’s neighbor then proceeded to say he’s been calling in since June about getting a road grader for Charter Oak and May.

The representative confirmed his statement to be true.

News 4 did reach out to Commissioner Goodman Monday afternoon regarding the concerns brought forward about Charter Oak and requested an on-camera interview.

“Sorry but once again I have several meetings tomorrow on completing several open projects we have pending in the last two months of my term as Commissioner. Even though I have only 8 weeks left in office, I am very interested in hearing about and addressing any safety issues between now and December 31st. I look forward to hearing from you.” Logan County Commissioner Marven Goodman

The on-camera interview was ultimately declined due to alleged scheduling conflicts.

Because of the last conversation between KFOR and Commissioner Goodman, it was stated we would provide work order numbers once they were received.

“You seem to have me at somewhat of a disadvantage as I have no specific information on those issues and so [I] cannot verify if the above mentioned issues have been entered into our County Work Order system which needs the who, what, when and where to check on or enter a new issue,” he told News 4 October 27.

The neighbor who called into Logan County Maintenance was able to obtain his work order number and that was provided to Commissioner Goodman Tuesday morning to give him a clear idea of where the resident’s concern lies.

News 4 explained the situation of work order numbers not being given to residents and asked a series of questions pertaining to the county’s funding for road repair.

Commissioner Goodman was made aware of a strict deadline in which KFOR would need a statement by since an interview couldn’t be arranged.

Commissioner Goodman never returned our emails.

Commissioner Goodman’s last day as Logan County Commissioner is Dec. 31.

The new commissioner, Mark Sharpton will take his place January 1.

“Just hope it gets better or we won’t even get out,” said Cornforth.

In the meantime, Cornforth and his neighbors have taken matter into their own hands as they try to repair Charter Oak little by little.