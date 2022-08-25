OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Fair is just around the corner, and you won’t want to miss what vendors have in store.

On Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma State Fair announced the new delicacies that visitors will be able to try at the food vendors this year.

Pickle Pizza – Guests can enjoy a slice of freshly made pizza with a special dill sauce, cheese, dill weed, and then covered in dill pickles. Available at Pizza On A Stick

If you missed out on last year’s fair, you might want to try:

Gilty Mac and Cheese- A homestyle, creamy macaroni and cheese topped with juicy pulled pork and drizzled in barbecue sauce. It is located at the Gilty Pleasure booth.

The Oklahoma State Fair will be held from Sept. 15 through Sept. 25 at State Fair Park.

For more information, visit the fair’s website.