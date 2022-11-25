OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The holidays are quickly approaching, so what better day to snag a deal than on Black Friday? Well, hundreds of people had the same idea.

News 4 took a trip to Oklahoma City’s two largest malls: Penn Square Mall and Quail Springs Mall Friday afternoon.

Shoppers outside of Quail Springs said the mall wasn’t too busy, but more so an average shopping trip.

“It’s not as busy as I thought it was going to be, honestly. I mean, it’s easy in and easy out. I mean, the parking is a little bad. It’s not too bad,” said Robert Rush.

Rush told KFOR he already checked everything off of his gift-giving list through online shopping.

Rush and his soon-to-be-wife, Kristen Rowan said they only came out to the mall because they’re getting married in a week, so they stopped by Quail Springs for a jewelry repair.

Although there were a good bit of people KFOR saw walk into Quail Springs, Rowan and Rush said they had a nice experience walking through the mall.

On the other hand, Penn Square Mall was jam-packed with shoppers.

Penn Square Mall Friday afternoon. KFOR photo.

Finding a parking spot was nearly impossible and there was even a car accident in one of the lots when KFOR arrived.

“Shopping in-store is still the preferred way to shop because shoppers can touch, try, feel and buy their items. Right then, right there. Sort of some of that instant gratification that you don’t get online shopping and you don’t have to worry about the shipping delays either,” said Penn Square Mall Director of Marketing, Jill Farrand.

Farrand told KFOR the mall has been busy all Friday.

She said eight new stores recently opened up in the mall which has drawn more people in.

News 4 asked Farrand if in-person shopping has become a thing of the past.

Aside from Farrand saying malls have more options than online shopping, she also said there are different extracurricular activities they offer such as an escape room.

“It really is being like just like the square mall here is reinventing ‘shopping mall.’ That’s really making it more of that experience destination, including having on the dining side of things. Obviously, you can also do fun activities,” added Farrand.

Penn Square Mall will remain open on Black Friday until 9 p.m.

Quail Springs Mall and Sooner Mall will close their doors at 8 p.m.

Still ahead for deals, Shop Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday.