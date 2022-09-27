OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For months KFOR has brought you news about Oklahoma City’s Creekside Apartments, which have been plagued with problems.

Residents were faced with hot water and sewage problems this spring.

Then in the summer, several went without air conditioning for weeks and the complex faced foreclosure.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside complex unsafe and unsecured.

“I’m happy to see the city of Oklahoma City now addressing it and doing what they can to enforce local municipal law, to hold those accountable,” said Representative Mickey Dollens.

It’s welcoming news for Rep. Dollens, who has been fighting for several months to get the Creekside tenants the help they need.

KFOR went to the property on Tuesday and saw mountains of trash surrounding the complex.

“We can’t allow our out-of-state corporate landlords to come to Oklahoma and prey on the vulnerabilities of Oklahoma’s weak tenant protection laws,” said Rep. Dollens.

According to the representative, the conditions violate the Oklahoma Landlord and Tenant Act, which says landlords shall “maintain in good and safe working order and condition all electrical, plumbing, sanitary, heating, ventilating, air conditioning and other facilities and appliances.”

Some of the complex’s unsecured units allow the city to hire contractors to secure those units.

The property owner, however, will foot the bill.

The apartments are owned by a company based in California called Capitol Homes Investments LLC. The company’s CEO and landlord of the Creekside Apartments is Jose Belman.

KFOR asked Belman why repairs haven’t been made yet, and he said, “we can’t move if we are being threatened with our lives. What do you suggest?”

Rep. Dollens said the fight is far from over.

“It sends a clear message to out-of-state corporate landlords that you can’t come to Oklahoma and prey on vulnerable Oklahomans and expect to get away with it,” said Rep Dollens.