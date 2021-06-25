‘It’s just a tragedy all around,’ Stillwater toddler dies in a tragic accident

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A two-year-old girl died after being run over in a Stillwater parking lot. Stillwater police are calling it a horrible, tragic accident.

“We don’t know what the child could’ve turned into being. It’s a tragedy,” said Lt. Kyle Bruce.

Police responded to the Cowboy Town Apartments shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. When authorities arrived, they found the toddler suffering from extensive injuries.

The little girl passed away at a local hospital. The driver of the pickup truck performed CPR until first responders arrived at the scene. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it.

“It’s a tragedy. The driver, he is very shaken up,” said Bruce. “The family members are very shaken up. It’s just a tragedy all around.”

Cowboy Town Apartments

The family was too distraught to talk to our team on camera, but a friend told KFOR the accident happened in front of the little girl’s twin sister and older brother.

Authorities said incidents like this one aren’t familiar, but they have happened in the past.

Such incidents are not common, but have happened in the past, said Bruce.

And with school out and the summer in, KFOR reached out to Safe Kids Oklahoma for tips that will help families avoid suffering this kind of heartbreak.

“Kids love cars. They love to be around cars,” said Kim Gray. “They end up leaving their toys around cars. So, we just recommend that families be very conscientious.”

No charges are being filed in the case.