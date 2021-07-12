“It’s just nasty,” Raw sewage problems persist at Oklahoma City apartments

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro apartment in southwest Oklahoma City is plagued with raw sewage problems.  

“It’s just nasty,” said Susan McCoy, who is living in the Windsong Village apartments.  

Feces fills the breezeways outside of McCoy’s apartment. She says it’s been going on since she moved in one year ago.

“I’ve had this problem ever since I lived here…Oh, it gets worse. This is kind of mild mannered because it’s not coming up so bad,” said McCoy.  

McCoy says she can’t even use her own toilet.  

“I go to one of my kid’s house to use the bathroom…I might as well have an outside toilet. I can’t use my stool,” she said.

And down the way, her neighbor, Rosa Rabb, is having similar issues. Her bathtub fills with feces when the sewage stops up.  

“In the tub, boo boo comes up…I definitely got to move out of here,” said Rabb.  

News 4 has reported on the raw sewage problems at the Windsong Village apartments before.  

So far, no answers have been given as to why the backups are happening or when tenants can expect to see the problem resolved.

“If I don’t move, I already got a lot of sickness going and I may end up in the hospital,” said Rabb.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KFOR News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

News 4 contacted the property manager, but we weren’t given any answers.  

We also contacted the Oklahoma City-County Health Department. Inspectors were able to unclog some of the pipes, but the major problems still exist for residents.

KFOR is waiting on a return phone call from the Department of Environment Quality.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report