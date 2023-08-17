OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Five people, including three children, were killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday night that police are calling a massacre.

The tragedy happened on Northwest 5th Terrace, near Northwest 10th and Rockwell.

“It was kind of a shock,” said Carol Crowell, who lives in the area. “I couldn’t believe it, nothing ever happens here in the neighborhood.”

Oklahoma City Police said they were called to the scene late Wednesday night.

“They came across a family member that lives at the address,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn. “That family member reported that when he arrived, he did locate several of his family members deceased at the home.”

According to OKCPD, 28-year-old Ruben Armendariz shot 29-year-old Cassandra Flores, 9-year-old Hillary Armendariz, 5-year-old Damaris Armendariz and 2-year-old Matias Armendariz, before turning the gun on himself.

From left to right, 9-year-old Hillary, 2-year-old Matias, 5-year-old Damaris and 29-year-old Cassandra Flores

Three died at the scene, the other two later died at the hospital.

Police said in a release that Flores and Armendariz were separated.

“I can’t believe any of that happened. It was just insane,” said Jennifer Johnson.

Johnson told KFOR she was friends with Cassandra for more than a decade. She said she never imagined something like this would happen.

“It’s just not real. I mean, I just, I never expected that of Ruben at all. Like, he’s even so quiet. But they’ve been together since she was, like, 17,” said Johnson. “She just was trying to, you know, do better for her and her kids.”

She hopes the world remembers Cassandra for the loving, hard-working mother she was.

“Those kids were more important to her than anything else,” said Johnson. “She was a wonderful mother, and she was working so hard. She was working two jobs, taking them on vacation, like just trying to give them the best.”

In a release, police said the investigation is still in its early stages, and detectives are currently “trying to piece together the chain of events that led to the massacre.”

The department is asking anyone with information to call their homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the Oklahoma Safeline at 1-800-522-HELP (7233).