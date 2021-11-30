‘It’s just not worth taking the risk,’ Health officials trying to learn if more Oklahomans are getting tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Are more Oklahomans getting tested for COVID-19 after Thanksgiving? The Oklahoma State Department of Health told KFOR we’ll know in about a week.

“It’s hard to say it’s hard to say are we truly seeing an increase,” said Jolianne Stone with the State Health Department. “Is this more artifactual? Or are we truly seeing an increase? We’ll probably know in the next week or so.”

Stone told KFOR the seven-day rolling average gives us a better idea of what we might be seeing with positive cases.

On Monday and Tuesday, Oklahomans were seen lining up to get tested for COVID-19, many worried after gathering with family for the long holiday weekend.

Photo goes with story
Community members line up in their vehicles to be tested for COVID-19 following Thanksgiving weekend.

One woman told us she had her entire family get an at-home COVID-19 test before meeting for Thanksgiving.

“It’s just not worth taking the risk,” said Debbie Hoose.

Hoose was one of hundreds of people pouring into the Crest parking lot for a COVID test.

“It’s just a vicious circle and a cycle, and once somebody gets it… one person can spread it to so many people,” said Hoose.

Hoose told KFOR she and her husband were infected with COVID last year. She waited close to an hour to get a test Tuesday morning.

On Monday, some people were seen waiting almost four hours to get tested, leaving many asking if Thanksgiving has a part to play in long wait times.

“Anytime you have large gatherings of people, anytime you travel to areas where COVID may be higher levels than they are here in Oklahoma,” said Stone. “It’s important that individuals take charge in their health.”

Stone stated it’s hard to say right now if Oklahoma is seeing an increase in COVID cases and testing, and we’ll need a couple of weeks to see a plateau or if it is no change from what we saw prior to Thanksgiving.

The Health Department reported 945 new cases on Thanksgiving day and more than 2,000 on Friday and Saturday.

Hoose told KFOR those numbers give her more reasons to take precautions.

“I’ve been to a couple of funerals. Some of my friends and some [were] vaccinated and some [were] unvaccinated,” said Hoose. “So, me personally, [I] believe that people have a choice.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter