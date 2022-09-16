OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s Attorney General has joined several other states hoping to put pressure on the President to declare Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD).

This effort to end the national opioid crisis would be no small feat.

If it is listed as a ‘WMD’, the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration would be required to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense.

In the letter dated September 14, eighteen attorney generals cited an escalation of “large amounts of fentanyl” entering the United States from other countries, including China and India.

“Just two milligrams of fentanyl is needed to kill an adult, and it can easily be placed in other substances. In fact, it already is—according to reports, at least one-third of illicitly manufactured pills are contaminated with fentanyl. The threat of a state enemy using this drug to do harm to the American people cannot be understated,” the attorneys general state in the letter.

“Fentanyl is cheap to produce, deadly in very small amounts, and is everywhere. This is a chemical weapon,” said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor.

“The problem increased dramatically when the Biden administration opened our southern border. Now fentanyl is pouring into the United States and devastating entire communities. President Biden needs to take swift action to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction and to cut off the source. We have to fight this deadly epidemic.”

When KFOR broke the news of the announcement to Lisa Carpenter Grant Thursday, the relief in her voice was unmistakable.

“Oh, this is such great news,” she exclaimed with hope during a zoom interview with KFOR.

“All these people are dying from fentanyl poisoning and yet we can’t seem to get the ear of the people in charge,” she added.

Lisa has spent the last five months trying to build awareness after her son Rylee overdosed on Fentanyl in April.

“He made the mistake of thinking that he could use his drug of choice. And it was laced with fentanyl and it killed him.”

“The Oklahoma mom had just flown into Washington D.C. where she’ll join a group marching to the White House,” she said.

“We’ve got to get our borders closed if for no other reason but to shut down fentanyl, making it across the border into our United States of America,” she continued.

“We need the President to pay attention.”



A Weapon of Mass Destruction may seem like an exaggeration, until you look at the numbers.

Officials say fentanyl is now the number one killer of adults 18 to 45, and the strategy comes after a spike in overdoses, including the deaths of more than 75,000 Americans from overdoses of synthetic opioids, which includes Fentanyl, over a 12-month period, ending in February 2022.



“We could easily classify fentanyl as the most dangerous drug law enforcement has ever had to deal with,” said Mark Woodward, of the Bureau of Narcotics.

Woodward said Oklahoma is “prime real estate” as fentanyl pours into the country and devastates entire communities.



“Two of the biggest points of entry, San Diego, Tijuana or Ciudad El Paso, those are going to hit I-35 and I-40 and will bisect in downtown Oklahoma City,” he said.

While state agencies work to keep the drugs out, Lisa’s hopes her voice will help prevent more deaths.



“We’re just trying to make some noise.”



Lisa is taking part in the 2nd Annual National Rally to Stop Fentanyl Poisonings.



