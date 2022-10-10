OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s popular fast food chain, Braum’s says the holidays start now with old favorites and new treats, including a special Halloween ice cream mix.

Braum’s has begun rolling out its entire festive ice cream lineup: Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip and Eggnog.

All the holiday flavors are available in three-pint containers from Braum’s Fresh Market, and all flavors except Peppermint Chocolate Chip can be enjoyed as a shake or in a cone from the ice cream counter.

It’s never too early to spread holiday cheer, especially in the form of ice cream!

This year, Braum’s is also offering a ‘Trick or Treat Mix’ of your three favorite combo offerings (Oreo, Reese’s, Butterfinger, Heath and M&Ms) mixed with your choice of vanilla, chocolate or twisted frozen yogurt.

The Cinnamon Crumb Cake fancy sundae, Peppermint Brownie Fudge fancy sundae, Eggnog latte and Pumpkin latte are all making a return.

Also coming back are seasonal favorites like Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread, Sugar Cookies, Cranberry Pecan Bagels, as well as ready-to-bake Apple Cranberry, Pumpkin and Pecan pies.

And, of course, Braum’s Traditional Eggnog drink will be available in half gallons.

You can order ahead on the Braum’s Fresh Market App or on their website.