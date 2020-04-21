“It’s not a pretty picture,” OSU economists believe thousands of jobs will be lost in Oklahoma’s energy sector

Downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is seen from the air, July 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – As leaders across the state work to come up with a plan to safely reopen the state following the coronavirus pandemic, economists at Oklahoma State University say workers in the energy sector could be the hardest hit.

“It’s not a pretty picture,” said Dr. Dan Rickman, a Regents Professor in Economics and a researcher at the OSU Center for Applied Economic Research (CAER) at the Spears School of Business. “Oklahoma faces economic fallout from both COVID-19 and collapsing oil prices.”

Rickman and Dr. Hongbo Wang warn that the downturn in Oklahoma’s economy will get worse before it gets better. They say economic recovery in the state will be slow through this summer and into the winter.

Rickman says that much of Oklahoma’s recovery depends on the price of oil.

IHS Markit has forecast the price of oil to be as low as $12 a barrel this quarter. However, the U.S. Energy Information Administration believes the price will stay just below $30 a barrel.

They warn that about 10,000 jobs in the energy sector could be lost due to the pandemic and the dramatic drop in oil prices.

“We’re predicting a loss of about 10,000 jobs in the energy sector, but the losses would be another 10,000 if we had that complete collapse in oil prices at $12 a barrel,” Rickman said.