“It’s not always avoidable,” Experts warn frozen, bursting pipes may occur as temperatures drop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Frigid, record-breaking temperatures are gripping the entire state of Oklahoma.

For many, pipes are freezing or bursting, causing a loss of water supply.

Local plumber and owner of A+ Plumbing and Gas, John Gaskill, says despite your best efforts to drip your faucets and open cabinets, you could still experience frozen pipes.

“It’s not always avoidable to keep your water pipes from freezing. We don’t see this weather too much like this down here,” said Gaskill.

Gaskill says business is booming and customer after customer have called needing help.

“We’re usually fairly busy, but it’s to where we’re trying to refer customers.”

He says the best course of action is to drip both hot and cold water on faucets, open cabinets and keep your home as warm as possible.

“If you turn on the water and you don’t have any water, you’re gonna have to find the source of where it’s frozen,” said Gaskill.

Gaskill says his own pipes were frozen despite following his own advice and that the weather is just too cold to keep all pipes warm.

“We had no water at our house. I actually had to cut a hole in the wall where the service line came into the house from the meter to the house and I had to put a space heater in the closet just to defrost the copper line,” said Gaskill.

In addition to these problems, Gaskill says unexpected issues, like garage refrigerator freezers thawing could also happen.

Because the weather is so cold, the sensors on your garage freezer could think the freezer is cold enough and cycle off, causing your food to thaw.

“This cold weather does damage to pretty much everything,” said Gaskill.

Gaskill says if your pipes do freeze, it’s important to find the source of the freeze and attempt to thaw the pipe. If the pipes are made of copper or PVC, there is danger of bursting or cracking.