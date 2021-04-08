“It’s not hard anymore,” No need to wait for COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the first COVID-19 vaccines became available to Oklahoma residents late last year, it wasn’t uncommon to see residents driving halfway across the state to get a shot.

Vaccine appointments were extremely hard to come by, with some being filled in a matter of minutes.

However, we have seen a massive slowdown in the number of people wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, a mega pod at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds had nearly 5,000 vaccine doses that were not used due to open appointments.

Now, some health officials are concerned that enthusiasm for the vaccines is waning in Oklahoma.

However, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says he believes that some residents just don’t know how many opportunities are available right now.

“I mean, supply has finally up to demand and I think the first message we’re trying to spread is just that, that people can now get a shot. It’s not hard. Yesterday, you had the option to just drive down to the fairgrounds and you could pick from all three vaccines. You could take the first or second dose. And if you keep going in the future to vaxokc.com, you’ll find out about more such opportunities and there probably will be some. So that’s the first message. It’s just making sure that people understand it’s not hard anymore. If they want a vaccine, we can certainly accommodate that probably in the next few days. The second thing is there’s still people that have vaccine hesitancy. You know, they should talk to their doctor, they should talk to people they trust, and we hope they make the same decision that I’ve made and a whole lot of other people have made. And there’s nothing we can do there. We just want to encourage people to have those conversations, to talk to people that they trust and we think that we know how that will end. We know that this is the path to normalcy, that this is very proven and very safe, and we want people to understand that. But if they need to kind of explore it a little bit, we understand that too. But the bottom line is go to vaxokc.com, find out about the upcoming appointments and get vaccinated. I got my second shot yesterday and this is my path to normalcy. I’m very excited and I want everybody to experience this excitement,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.