‘It’s not only a scam, but it’s also a robbery,’ Oklahoma woman scammed out of $15,000 after Walmart trip

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is now out thousands of dollars following a simple shopping trip to Walmart. The Oklahoma City Police Department is hoping this case will serve as a warning to others.

“The main takeaway for the public is that you never want to engage in a financial conversation or engage in a financial transaction with a stranger who simply approaches you on the street or in a store,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

And that’s where Knight told KFOR the story went wrong. A 71-year-old woman was scammed out of $15,000. Police believe these two people are responsible for the crime:

The two suspects who are believed to have scammed and robbed a 71-year-old woman out of $15,000.

“It’s not only a scam, but it’s also a robbery,” Knight said. “The woman feared for her life and feared for her safety if she did not withdraw the money.”

The victim came out of Walmart on Reno Avenue when another woman stopped her in early September.

The woman allegedly showed a large sum of cash and asked if the victim could help her read a letter.

“The letter indicated that the suspect inherited a large sum of money, and then she asked the victim to drive her to another location,” Knight said.

According to a police report, once the two were inside the victim’s car, the woman began asking the victim to help her open a bank account.

The alleged suspect began flagging down a man.

“A male suddenly enters the picture and starts explaining that banks are safe,” Knight said. “He then tells the victim you need to show her banks are safe by you making a withdrawal. The woman felt threatened to do so.”

The man identified himself as a Walmart manager, insisting the victim takes him to her bank. She finally gives in after fearing the alleged male suspect had a gun.

Walmart released this statement to KFOR:

“We hate to see this happen to anyone, especially one of our customers. We are committed to helping law enforcement in any way we can.” WALMART SPOKESPERSON

According to Knight, the man and woman worked together to successfully con the victim out of her money. Police are now warning you to be alert and never talk about finances with strangers.