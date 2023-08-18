PERKINS, Okla. (KFOR) — A teacher was reportedly acting ‘weird’ in the classroom, but police say it wasn’t the first day of school jitters.

“The school administration contacted our school resource officer,” stated Sgt. Spencer Gedon with Perkins Police Department. “Whenever he got there, he saw some signs that maybe she was impaired.”

It was a dramatic first day for some third graders in Perkins.

Their teacher 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested and accused of being drunk.

“She blew a .24 on the PBT and like for a DUI, the legal limit is point eight,” said Gedon.

Police said Coates stated she drank wine on her way to work that morning and the night prior.

She was immediately placed into custody.

Perkins-Tyron Public School district released the following statement after her arrest,

Yesterday around 3 p.m., Superintendent Doug Ogle was made aware of a possible situation involving a staff member. The district immediately contacted the Perkins Police Department, whose officers are overseeing the investigation. The school district is conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with law enforcement. The district’s number one priority is to provide a safe learning environment for students. Because this is a personnel issue, the district is unable to share additional information at this time.

Authorities said it is all about keeping the children safe.

“If we conclude that investigation, um, and we believe that the teacher is not in the right state of mind or cannot keep the the kids safe, we’re going to do whatever we have to do to make sure that the kids stay safe,” added Gedon.

Coates was taken to the Payne County Jail.

No charges have been filed at this time.