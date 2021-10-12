‘It’s not worth not getting vaccinated’: Oklahoma man loses wife to COVID-19

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – A grieving Oklahoma father is facing his future, raising his three children without his wife after her death from COVID-19.

“Never did I imagine how close…it would change our lives,” said John Phillip Jankas. “She still fought. She fought hard. She went three days past their expectations.”

Jankas’ wife, Alanna, lost her battle with COVID-19 on Sept. 25. He told KFOR he believes Alanna got the virus from him, and he contracted the virus at work.

“I started to have symptoms. My wife took care of me. She had a mask on, and she may have had a mask on. But she never left my side,” said Jankas. “Things got worse after she was sedated and placed on a ventilator.”

Alanna was not vaccinated, according to her husband.

“Before she was admitted to the hospital, looking through texts and our conversations, she was going to get vaccinated,” said Jankas.

Allana was hospitalized for 16 days before her lungs couldn’t work on their own.

“But on top of the severe damage to her lungs from the COVID, pneumonia and the secondary infection really put… she couldn’t fight past that,” said Jankas.

Jankas told KFOR his kids are his only motivation right now, and he’s doing everything to protect them. The new widower now has a clear warning for other vaccine-hesitant Oklahomans.

“It’s not worth not getting vaccinated and hoping for a small chance that you don’t get it when there’s a bigger chance that you don’t get it if you’re vaccinated.”

If you would like to donate to Jankas’ family, click here.