“It’s one of the worst days in American history,” Mayor Holt discusses violence in Washington

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol.

Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

D.C. police officials also say two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee. Police found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on Capitol grounds.

On Thursday morning, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says the actions of the rioters were shocking.

“It’s one of the worst days in American history. To wake up the next morning, it doesn’t feel any better. It was a very sad day, an unbelievable spectacle,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

“Yesterday was the inevitable conclusion when so many in our country have spent two months encouraging something that simply, as you just said, is not true. There never was any widespread or systematic fraud in this election. That’s been proven in about 60 different court cases at this point, and in all 50 states where there’s a process for evaluating those types of allegations and they were all resolved. This election wasn’t even particularly close. I counted at least five elections in my lifetime that, depending on how you determine it, were closer than this one. Part of the American experiment is to accept defeat. We’ve all been a part, if we’ve been in politics, we’ve all been part of failed elections. And we have to accept that. We have to accept truths more than anything,” Holt said.

Holt says he made several posts on social media and even wrote an article about his thoughts on the election.

“Election officials have to stand for the truth above all else. The truth is Joe Biden is going to be the next president and denial of that ultimately led to what happened yesterday.”

He said that while social media is a great way to share information, it is also a great way for people to purposely spread misinformation.

“We can only control what each of us can control. I think what I’ve been trying to say this weekend as an elected official, and speaking to other elected officials, you gotta take a deep look inside your conscience and decide whether, you know, what you’re going to stand for, and how you’re going to be remembered. And whether you can live with yourself. You’ve got to set an example of truth. You may not be able to single-handedly dispel the world of misinformation, but you gotta play your part. It’s not just the president that caused what happened the last few months. It’s a whole lot of other elected officials who didn’t want to speak hard truths to their constituents, who let this fester and ultimately escalate. I understand and I sympathize with the dilemma that we all say sometimes, we don’t want to be the bearer of bad news. That’s human nature, but sometimes you have to have that responsibility, the obligation of an elected official to tell the truth even when that is not what you think your constituents want to hear. You gotta tell them what they need to hear,” he said.