‘It’s piece of closure knowing they caught him’ – Choctaw teen’s accused killer arrested seven months after shooting

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the July killing of an 18-year-old recent Choctaw High School graduate, according to Choctaw police.

Police say Maurice McCall shot 18-year-old Armoni Johnson in July 2020, causing him to lose control of his car and crash into a ditch.

“I don’t know if I will ever be able to get over it,” said Shelly Goosby, Johnson’s mother. “But I got a little piece of closure knowing they caught him.”

Armoni Johnson

Goosby told KFOR she was finally able to sleep last night knowing her son’s accused killer is in custody.

She says the last seven months have been unbearable.

“It was just like my heart was torn apart,” Goosby said.

Officers responded to the area near N.E. 36th and Henney Road in Choctaw around 2 a.m. on July 15, 2020, for a shots fired calls.

When police arrived, they found Johnson dead in a car that had crashed into a ditch

Shelly Goosby

Fast forward seven months later – on the night of Thursday, Feb. 25 – there was an arrest.

Police say 25-year-old Maurice McCall pulled the trigger.

Goosby says she allowed McCall inside her home several times before her son died.

“Eating from my table and calling me Aunt Shelly,” Goosby said.

“They notified us he was in Oklahoma, but he was also traveling to other states,” said Choctaw police Chief Kelly Marshall.

Maurice McCall

Choctaw police, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals followed McCall’s movements since the summer. Thursday, U.S. Marshals tracked McCall to an Edmond home where he was allegedly hiding in a closet.

“It was a relief to me that I could fulfill a promise,” Marshall said.

Armoni was killed just two days after receiving his diploma from Choctaw High School.

“He would tell me, ‘Mama, it’s going be alright,'” Goosby said. “‘Everything will be alright.'”

Maurice McCall

Now in Armoni’s honor, Goosby says this is one step closer to justice.

“It isn’t over,” Goosby said.

It’s still unclear what allegedly set off McCall. He’s sitting inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center, facing a murder charge, drug charges and driving with a suspended license.

KFOR has also learned Armoni’s death was possibly a case of mistaken identity.

Choctaw police officials say more arrests could be coming. Detectives are waiting on DNA evidence to determine if there are other potential suspects.