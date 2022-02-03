OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many Oklahomans are staying home for the rest of the week due to winter weather, others have to be out working in the snow to help keep their fellow Sooners safe.

“It’s really busy for us,” Bill McClung, Road Superintendent for district 2 in Oklahoma County, said. “We’ve been out here since 4 o’clock this morning.”

McClung spoke with KFOR on Thursday as his plow and salt truck crews cleared and treated the snow-packed roads.

“We were out yesterday morning early before the snow even started and we pre-sanded some things. So, we were trying to be as prepared as we could,” McClung said.

They store nearly 300 tons of sand and salt at the District 2 headquarters near Midwest City. McClung said each truck can carry about six tons of it at a time.

With the continuous snowfall Wednesday night through Thursday, they’ve been using a lot of it.

“About the time we get one road clean, we have to go back and redo it with the snow going on. But hopefully pretty soon, we’ll have them clean and they’ll stay clean,” McClung said.

Those icy roads have also been keeping tow truck drivers pretty busy too.

“Just gotta get to the next person that’s stuck out there,” Jeff Jones, with Arrow Wrecker Service, said.

Jones told News 4 he helped around 15 stranded drivers on Wednesday night and six more Thursday morning before we spoke with him.

“There are people out here and it’s cold, so I try to get the job done quickly and away from traffic,” said Jones. “There’s plenty of people that have to go to work that need to be to work. You got your police officers, EMSA, fire department. They all drive vehicles. They all get stuck.”