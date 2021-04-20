“It’s really shocking,” Neighbors startled by shooting in Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one man critically injured.

“It’s really shocking. It’s really scary,” said resident Jessica Clacker.

Neighbors like Clacker are on edge after police found a man who’d been shot at their apartment complex.

“That those kind of things can happen in this area, it’s terrifying for me,” said Clacker.

The victim was found around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at The Cottage Apartments near Western and Hefner.

“My husband leaves for work at 4 o’ clock in the morning and so just knowing that if he had accidentally not locked the door or something like that,” said Clacker.

Police say someone was driving through the parking lot, and found the victim lying on the ground.

Investigators at the scene told KFOR the victim was shot multiple times, including at least once in the stomach.

“Investigators and CSI units are on the scene trying to piece together exactly what happened,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim is fighting for his life.

“I am so sorry for the family no matter who that was,” said Clacker. “They deserved so much better no matter what.”

And at last check, police were still searching for suspect information.

“That’s a horrible crime to commit,” said Clacker. “I hope that it’s still a safe community cause there’s children here, and there’s elderly and it’s important that we have somewhere to be safe.”