OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On the day before Thanksgiving, Reginald Wright said he expected to be home cooking for his aging parents.

Instead, he was waiting for his name to be called in eviction court.

“We struggle…food costs [are] outrageous. Insurance is outrageous. I’m a man and I’m not supposed to cry but it’s rough,” he said in an interview Wednesday with KFOR.

“Learn all of your rights, criminal or civil, don’t require somebody to do your work for you. If you don’t know what your rights are, how can you complain about someone trampling on your right,” he added.

As the affordable housing crisis continues around the country, rent has also risen sharply across Oklahoma.

According to Redfin, rent prices have jumped just over thirty percent in Oklahoma City, which means evictions filings have also increased dramatically.

Patrick O’Kane from Community Cares Partners said once a renter owes money that they can’t or won’t pay, eviction proceedings can move quickly.

“Once a tenant is late on rent, usually on the sixth of the month, that is the earliest that usually a filing can happen,” he said in an interview with KFOR.

O’Kane said the non-profit was offering renter Covid rent help but the application closed permanently as of September 1st.

“If an individual gets an eviction today, in a judgment today, usually within two days, the sheriff is out to the property with a writ to post the 48 hour lockout, and then the tenant has 48 hours from that to vacate,” he added.

Eviction lockouts have been paused through the holiday but are expected to resume next week.

Attorney Richard Rice represents landlords and said while evictions are necessary, landlords don’t usually want to force their tenants out.

“The vast majority of landlords absolutely don’t want to ever file a single eviction. We’re all in this together and nearly every single property that I represent has gone out of their way to work with people to at least allow them to stay in [the] property.”

Tips for renters facing eviction.

If you’re facing eviction in Oklahoma County, Legal Aid has free lawyers at the courthouse who may be able to help. For other counties call the application line at 888-534-5243, Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.