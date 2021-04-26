“It’s the worst fear,” Oklahoma teen at risk of amputations after crash with alleged drunk driver

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teenager is at risk for amputations and loss of eyesight Monday after authorities say he was involved in a crash with a drunk driver while on the way home from work.

A slew of injuries has left Jeremy Cooper on a ventilator at OU Health after the crash on McLoud Road.

He was leaving his job he had for just one month and his first car he had just bought was torn to pieces.

Right now, it’s unclear on how many, if any, amputations will have to take place.

Coopers’ family said he suffered multiple internal injuries and his left leg was shattered. They thought his leg may have to be amputated but doctors are positive he’ll be able to keep it.

His left eye is also up in the air on whether he will be able to keep that or if he will be able to see out of it again.

“It’s the worst fear,” said Anisa Cooper. Jeremy’s mom.

Anisa Cooper said she is still trying to comprehend what happened Wednesday night when her son was hit by a drunk driver.

“It’s hard and it’s devastating,” she said.

Jeremy just got his first car and his new job of only one month at a local grocery store. He was heading home late that night when he got off work. His mom said she and her daughter realized he was a little late getting home.

“About 15 minutes later highway patrol came to our door and said that our son had been in a near fatal accident,” she said. “It was just like, blur after that.”

Anisa said people stopped at the wreck to help Jeremy out. One couple got out, held his head up and took the seat belt off him so he could breathe. They even flagged down an ambulance that just happened to be coming down the road.

“If they hadn’t have done what they did he wouldn’t have made it,” she said.

Soon after the wreck, Jeremy was rushed to the emergency room.

“Jeremy’s first night in the hospital he used 18 units of blood,” said Valerie Cooper. Jeremy’s sister-in-law. “The human body has about 10 to 12 units in it.”

“The nurse said that he more than likely would have to have numerous surgeries,” Anisa said.

Numerous injuries had to be dealt with. Brain swelling, his shattered leg, a broken elbow, tears to his kidney, liver and spleen and massive eye damage.

“He was facing two possible amputations because of the extent of the damage,” Valerie said.

His family though said they are still hopeful he will be able to leave walking and with vision after they said his life was just taking off.

“To see that just kind of taken from him abruptly was a shock,” Valerie said.

“He’s doing better every day,” Anisa said. “It’s something good every day.”

Anisa said he does respond to commands. His face will likely require plastic surgery, but doctors have told the family they are hopeful he will be able to keep his left eye. They are just unsure on if he will have vision. Right now, Jeremy remains on a ventilator as he goes through surgeries.

The family has a GoFundMe set up for medical expenses. They also have a meal train website set up.

The family also said the Firelake Casino has offered them a room for the Oklahoma Blood Institute to come in and do blood donations. Valerie said each unit of blood can cost between $150 and $250. If donated in Jeremy’s name, it can help cover some of that cost. If just a regular donation it can help someone else in need as well.