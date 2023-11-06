BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Bethany home is expected to be a total loss after going up in flames early Monday morning.

“It’s terrible it’s so close. It’s unbelievable,” said Joy Moore, who lives nearby.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the Lionsgate neighborhood, near NW 16th and Rockwell.

KFOR talked with a woman off camera who lives across the street from where the fire happened.

She said she woke up and thought her front light was flickering, so she peeked outside.

That’s when she realized the bright light was her neighbor’s burning home. She called 911.

“There was a very large amount of fire coming through the roof upon our arrival,” said Battalion Chief Billy Greenwood with the Bethany Fire Department.

According to Chief Greenwood, the owner of the house was not home.

“I can’t imagine not being at home and everything’s gone when you come back. It’s very sad,” said Moore.

With help from Yukon and Warr Acres Fire Departments, crews were able to get the inferno under control without it spreading to any nearby homes.

However, according to Chief Greenwood, the house is a total loss.

“With the amount of water we’ve had to put on it to keep it under control and put the fire out it’s caused a lot of damage,” said Chief Greenwood.

What sparked the flames is under investigation, but firefighters said there’s nothing suspicious about it.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.