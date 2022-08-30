OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday, saying it is deficient in its upkeep. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.

“I’ve watched people come in here….sick and destitute,” said Michael Prime. “People need housing, folks.”

Prime says Five Star Copperwood Apartment Complex, located in the 5000 block of NW 34th Street, is an eyesore.

He told KFOR he’s not happy with how the property has been treated.

The complex’s windows are boarded up, and other units were left untouched after catching fire.

Prime stated the debris scattered all over makes it easy for residents to be crime targets.



“If you’re not going to help, stay the hell out of people’s way,” said Prime.

But help is on the way.

The City of Oklahoma City Council deemed the property unsecured Tuesday, which means a contractor could be securing the property as early as next week.

“People are always fighting, busting out the windows, shooting all kinds of stuff,” said Jada Cowns. “Honestly, I want them [to] take it down.”

KFOR attempted to reach the property owner, who lives in Colorado, several times.

It appears he owes the city $17,000 in clean-up fees.

“They just needed to take it down,” said Cowns. “If they’re not going to make sure people aren’t in there.”

