UPDATE 7:45 AM

This wreck is being cleared. Drivers are still encouraged to drive with caution.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A jackknifed semi is causing traffic delays southbound on I-35.

Officials say the accident has closed the southbound lanes of I-35 near SE 59th. There is one lane open for traffic to move through as emergency crews try to clean up the scene.

Accident southbound on I-35. Image KFOR.

No injuries have been reported in this accident.

This accident was reported alongside numerous other accidents on highways across the metro.

Emergency responders are reminding drivers to slow down to accommodate the slick roads.

Visit KFOR’s Live Traffic Map for updates.