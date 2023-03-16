OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A multiple vehicle accident involving a jackknifed semi has halted I-35 southbound traffic.

According to officials, the accident is on I-35 and Wilshire. All southbound lanes are currently closed. It is recommended that drivers find an alternate route.

Responders on scene have requested two more ambulances for assistance.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says at least one person needed to be extricated.

The conditions of the drivers involved are unknown.

No other information is available at this time.