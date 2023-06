OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is on the scene of a jackknifed semi-truck on eastbound I-44 just east of the Pennsylvania exit Friday afternoon.

The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from Penn Ave. is closed, and eastbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane between May Ave. and Penn Ave.

Hazmat crews are on scene due to the fuel leak and Storm Water Quality is en route.

No other information is available at this time.