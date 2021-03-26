Jackknifed semi-truck causes closure of busy interchange through rush hour

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A jackknifed semi-truck caused a traffic headache for drivers along a busy interstate on Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a jackknifed semi-truck at the Amarillo Junction.

As a result, crews were forced to close down westbound I-40 to southbound I-44.

Officials say southbound I-44 to eastbound I-40 will also be closed.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says most of the area will likely be closed through the morning rush hour.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.