Jackknifed semi-truck causes closure of busy interchange through rush hour

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A jackknifed semi-truck caused a traffic headache for drivers along a busy interstate on Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a jackknifed semi-truck at the Amarillo Junction.

As a result, crews were forced to close down westbound I-40 to southbound I-44.

Officials say southbound I-44 to eastbound I-40 will also be closed.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says most of the area will likely be closed through the morning rush hour.

Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report