Jail administrators address deadly hostage situation at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jail administrators at the Oklahoma County Detention Center are speaking out for the first time after a deadly hostage situation this past weekend.

This past weekend, chaos erupted at the Oklahoma County Detention Center when a detention officer, Daniel Misquez, was taken hostage by inmates.

The inmates complained about conditions at the jail, saying they have no running water and are not being fed.

“We got no food,” one of the inmates is heard saying in a Facebook Live during the hostage situation.

Ultimately, one of the inmates, Curtis Williams, was shot and killed by an Oklahoma City police officer.

On Wednesday, Jail Administrator Greg Williams spoke for the first time publicly since the hostage situation.

Williams says infrastructure and staffing issues at the jail are an ongoing issue that led to the situation.

However, he says they have hired 35 additional staff members since a pay increase went into effect last month.