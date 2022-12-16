OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority has named Maj. Brandi Garner interim CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Maj. Brandi Garner. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Justice Authority.

According to the Jail Trust, Garner has served at the Jail as director of security since January 2022. She has provided supervision of numerous captains and indirect responsibility for more than 300 employees.

The jail says Garner will shift to serving alongside CEO Greg Williams through his last day on January 19, 2023.

“Maj. Garner is the ideal person to build on the progress the Jail Trust and the staff in the detention center have accomplished in recent years. She has developed a positive rapport within and outside of the facility and has spearheaded many critical improvements. Most recently, she helped increase recreation time for detainees,” Jail Trust Chair Jim Couch said. “I expect she will bring new ideas and new energy to the organization.”

According to officials, Garner previously served the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in a variety of roles. She played a vital role working with internal and external organizations to develop trust and offer accountability.

“My career in law enforcement and corrections, including my time in Oklahoma County, has given me experience and insight I’m excited to bring to this position,” Garner said. “I’m looking forward to ensuring we continue our positive growth, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our detainees, our staff and our community.”

The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority plans to conduct a broad search before deciding on a permanent CEO. It has not been determined when the Jail Trust will name a permanent CEO.