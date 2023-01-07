WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – President Biden handed out a plethora of award medals for those individuals defending the capitol and protecting Democracy this week.

Two police officers as well as election workers and officials who ensured that the people’s votes were counted are just a few among those selected on the second anniversary of the January 6th Insurrection.

More than 900 suspects have been charged in the January 6th Capitol invasion, including 7 Oklahomans. The FBI indicates an estimated 150 others across the U.S. are still at large.

Oklahoman cases that have not been heard in court include Jerry Edward Riles of Ft. Gibson, Anthony Griffith Senior of Muskogee, Tanner Sells of Chandler, Benjamin Burlew of Miami and Edward Spain of Tulsa.