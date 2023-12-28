OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Myriad Botanical Gardens and Crystal Bridge Conservatory has a busy schedule for the month of January.

According to the Gardens, “A Winter Oasis” consists of free fitness classes, ice skating and programs for both kids and adults.

Devon Ice Rink

Devon Ice Rink in the Seasonal Plaza of the Myriad Botanical Gardens, Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The Devon Ice Rink is open Monday-Thursday from 3-11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. through February 4. Click here for admission prices.

The ice rink even has themed nights in January including:

January 6, Swift & Skate, Wear your friendship bracelets, all Taylor music.

January 13, Move it with Motown, all your favorite Motown hits played for three solid hours.

January 23, Latin Music Night

January 30, Rock n’ Roll-er Skate Night

Events

The Myriad is also hosting events in January for the community to enjoy like:

Park House Winter Dinner : Tuesday, January 23 starting at 6 p.m. with cocktails, dinner will served at 6:45 p.m. The 4-course meal experience is $100 per person, with cuisine prepared by Kam’s Kookery. Click here to register.

: Tuesday, January 23 starting at 6 p.m. with cocktails, dinner will served at 6:45 p.m. The 4-course meal experience is $100 per person, with cuisine prepared by Kam’s Kookery. Click here to register. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration: Monday, January 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park House Event Center and Crystal Bridge Lobby. The celebration is free and commemorates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Click here to learn more about the MLK Day parade in downtown OKC.

Fitness classes

Yoga : Yoga is hosted at the Gardens on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. All levels of experience are welcome to join. Don’t forget your yoga mat and water bottle!

: Yoga is hosted at the Gardens on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. All levels of experience are welcome to join. Don’t forget your yoga mat and water bottle! Tai Chi: The Myriad invites you to learn the basics to improve your breathing, balance, coordination and flexibility. These classes are every other Monday at 4 p.m. Upcoming dates include January 8 and 22; February 5 and 19; March 4 and 18. All levels of experience are welcome.

Full Moon Sound Bath. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Full Moon Sound Bath: The community is welcome to join wellness practitioners Anna and Mark on Thursday, January 25, from 6-7 p.m. for a soothing sound bath and meditation in celebration of the June Full Moon. The deeply-immersive, full-body listening experience tends to your body and mind. The class is free and open to the public but can only host 70 people. The event is first-come, first-serve.

Youth programming & adult programming

The Gardens has a variety of youth and adult programs going on in January.

Youth programming includes:

Reading Wednesday is every week starting on January 10 at 10 a.m. in the Visitor Center Lobby. The event is free but donations are welcome. The event is best for ages 2-5, but siblings are welcome to join.

is every week starting on January 10 at 10 a.m. in the Visitor Center Lobby. The event is free but donations are welcome. The event is best for ages 2-5, but siblings are welcome to join. Five Senses Crystal Bridge Guided Tour on Saturday, January 20, from 10-11 a.m. beginning in the Visitors lobby. This is event is $3 for members and $7 for nonmembers. The recommended ages is 5-10. Attendees must register by January 19. Nonmembers must register attending adults.

on Saturday, January 20, from 10-11 a.m. beginning in the Visitors lobby. This is event is $3 for members and $7 for nonmembers. The recommended ages is 5-10. Attendees must register by January 19. Nonmembers must register attending adults. Cacti Winter Adaptations on Saturday, January 20, from 2-3 p.m. in the Terrace Room. This event is best for ages 6-10 and is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Attendees must register by Thursday, January 18.

Adult programming includes:

Free Guided Garden Tours on Friday, January 12 at 1 p.m., and Saturday, January 27 at 10 a.m. The tours will meet in the Visitor Lobby.

on Friday, January 12 at 1 p.m., and Saturday, January 27 at 10 a.m. The tours will meet in the Visitor Lobby. Dried Floral Displays workshop on Saturday, January 13 from 10-11 a.m. in the Terrace Room. The workshops costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Those interested must register by January 11.

on Saturday, January 13 from 10-11 a.m. in the Terrace Room. The workshops costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Those interested must register by January 11. Botanical Cyanotype Prints workshop on Saturday, January 13 from 1-3 p.m. in the Terrace Room. The workshop teaches the process and the chemistry behind cyanotype and costs $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Those looking to attend must register by Thursday, January 11.

on Saturday, January 13 from 1-3 p.m. in the Terrace Room. The workshop teaches the process and the chemistry behind cyanotype and costs $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Those looking to attend must register by Thursday, January 11. The Dirt on Soil on Saturday, January 20, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Terrace Room. The event teaches the foundation of gardening and costs $15 for members and $18 for nonmembers. Those interested must register by Thursday, January 18.

on Saturday, January 20, from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Terrace Room. The event teaches the foundation of gardening and costs $15 for members and $18 for nonmembers. Those interested must register by Thursday, January 18. Vermicompost Bins workshop on Saturday, January 20, form 1-2:30 p.m. in the Water Plaza Room. The event teaches about the highly sustainable way of composting and costs $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Those wanting to attend must register by Thursday, January 18.

For a full list of events or to register, visit myriadgardens.org.