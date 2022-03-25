OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local company announced that it is making a major donation to help those who are being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Jasco Products announced that it is making a $500,000 donation, which will be split between Samaritan’s Purse and Convoy of Hope.

“The Heart of Jasco is with the people in Ukraine. The stories of families torn being apart and innocent lives put in danger have compelled us to act as quickly as possible. We turned to our charity partners to see where we could make a difference,” said Jasco CEO Jason Trice. “God’s people are suffering, and it is our mission to help the causes making a direct impact in Ukraine.”

Samaritan’s Purse has already opened up an emergency field hospital on the outskirts of Lviv, along with an emergency clinic at the train station. The organization has 140 disaster relief specialists on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

“Samaritan’s Purse has disaster response teams in Poland and Moldova working alongside their church network to provide food, water, and hygiene kits to refugee families,” said Regional Director Jack Rothwell. “They are also operating a mobile medical unit in Moldova to provide immediate medical care for refugees, directly distributing 20 tons of food rations in Ukraine and have opened an emergency field hospital in western Ukraine at the request of government authorities. We are grateful to have Jasco join us in these efforts.”

Convoy of Hope has a team on the ground in Poland and is working in eight countries to provide aid. They are supplying people with food, water, shelter, baby supplies, hygiene kits, medical supplies, and sleeping mats.

“The scenes in and around Ukraine are truly heartbreaking. The people of Ukraine need our help,” said Ethan Forhetz, VP Public Engagement and National Spokesperson. “Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful to Jasco for its generosity in partnering with us to get much-needed relief supplies to refugees, as well as those still in the country.”