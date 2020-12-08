Jenks High School responds to criticism for lack of masks

JENKS, Okla. (KFOR) – After winning the state championship, an Oklahoma school district is now responding to criticism regarding a lack of coronavirus precautions.

Last weekend, Jenks High School defeated Edmond Santa Fe High School 41-14 to win the 6A-1 State Championship game.

After the win in Edmond, photos and videos were taken of the celebration.

Now, officials with Jenks High School are responding to some controversy after those photos and videos showed very few people in their student section wearing masks.

“The photo of the Jenks High School student section included in a post on Saturday from the state championship football game has been widely criticized. Jenks Public Schools acknowledges and accepts this criticism. There were too many high school students without masks and too many high school students in close contact with one another. This is not the kind of safe environment JPS seeks to create for students and staff members. JPS understands the importance of social distancing and masks. At future secondary events, Jenks Public Schools pledges to do more to maintain stricter safety protocols. The lack of safety protocols at the state championship game was not up to the standard that is expected. Jenks Public Schools and Jenks High School sincerely apologizes for this mistake,” the district posted in a statement.

