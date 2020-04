The three top winners in “Jeopardy!” history are set to compete against each other during a prime time event on ABC in January.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jeopardy! was not broadcast on KFOR, Wedensday afternoon, but will be shown in full early Thursday morning.

The popular game show’s College Tournament episode was not aired Wednesday in light of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeopardy!, however, will air at 2 a.m. Thursday, April 16.