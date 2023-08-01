OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the month of August, 100% of Jersey Mike’s cookie sales will benefit Sunbeam Family Services‘ foster care program.

According to Sunbeam, OKC metro Jersey Mike’s locations, including Norman, are participating in Cookies for Kids and will donate all cookie sales to their program.

Cookies for Kids. Image courtesy Sunbeam Family Services.

“We are grateful for Jersey Mike’s continued partnership in helping children in foster care,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW. “Sunbeam welcomes all families, and there is a critical need for foster families in our community. Every child deserves to have a loving family; to live in a home that provides stability and opportunities for growth. Cookies for Kids will both raise awareness about this need, as well as financial donations to help meet the need.”

Sunbeam has worked with children in foster care and foster families since the 1930s. At Sunbeam, foster families are supported throughout the entire process and have access to a variety of resources like therapists, priority placement in Sunbeam’s early education centers, 24/7 on call support and specialized training, according to officials.

In 2022, Cookies for Kids collected $17,477 to help kids in the foster care system as well as Sunbeam’s foster families. In the last three years, the promotion has collected $46,648 in support of children in foster care.

“At Jersey Mike’s we are committed to having a positive impact in our communities,” said Charlie Brown, franchisee and area director of Jersey Mike’s. “Children are the building blocks of our future, and this is a small way we can help. Please come by any of our stores this August, have a great meal and buy cookies for kids. It is delicious, and every penny you spend on it will help a foster child.”

To learn more about Sunbeam Family Services, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org.